Russia has zero confidence in Ukrainian negotiators

Moscow: Moscow has no confidence in the Ukrainian negotiators, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Here it’s not like ‘trust and verify’ — here it’s just ‘verify’, because there is no trust in these people for a long time,” she commented on the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, RT reported.

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the dynamics of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations leave much to be desired.

“The special military operation continues. The President recently said that he was going according to plan,”Peskov said.

He added that at the expert level, contacts continue within the framework of the negotiation process with Ukraine.

“I also want to remind you of the president’s words that, unfortunately, the Ukrainian side does not demonstrate much consistency on the agreed points. The position often changes, and, of course, the dynamics of progress in the negotiation process leaves much to be desired,” Peskov said.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, commenting on the words of Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky about his readiness to discuss with Russia the refusal to join NATO and the issue of ownership of Crimea, said that he wants to gain time.

He stressed that simultaneously with these statements, the Ukrainian leader is turning to NATO for military support.