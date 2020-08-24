Russia interested in cooperation with China on 5G: Russian FM

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 7:02 am IST
Russia interested in cooperation with China on 5G: Russian FM

Moscow, Aug 24 : Russia is interested in cooperation with China on 5G technology, TASS news agency reported, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We will definitely not follow the example of the Americans, who simply demand that everyone not cooperate on 5G with China, in particular with Huawei,” Lavrov said on Sunday at the All-Russian Youth Educational Forum “Territory of Meanings”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“On the contrary, we are interested in interacting with countries in order to jointly create modern technologies and implement them into practical life,” he added.

According to Lavrov, relevant ministries and departments are actively involved in the distribution of this technology in Russia.

READ:  China grants 1st patent to indigenously developed COVID vaccine

For Russia, as well as for the whole world, 5G is a very important topic, the minister noted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
World
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close