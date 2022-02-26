Russia launches cruise missiles at Ukrainian military facilities

Moscow: The Russian military says it has launched a barrage of cruise missiles at Ukrainian military facilities.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that the military struck a range of Ukrainian military installations with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles.

He said that since the start of Russia’s attack Thursday, the military has hit 821 Ukrainian military facilities, including 14 air bases and 19 command facilities, and destroyed 24 air defence missile systems, 48 radars, seven warplanes, seven helicopters, nine drones, 87 tanks and eight military vessels.

Konashenkov didn’t say how many Ukrainian troops were killed and didn’t mention any casualties on the Russian side. His claims and Ukraine’s allegations that its forces have killed thousands of Russian troops couldn’t be independently verified.

Konashenkov claimed that the Russian military has taken full control of the southern city of Melitopol, about 35 km inland from the Azov Sea coast, and said Russia-backed separatists have made significant gains in the eastern region of Donbas.