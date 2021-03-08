Russia logs 10,595 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, March 8 : Russia registered 10,595 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 11,022 a day earlier, the country’s COVID-19 response centre said.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,322,776 with 89,094 deaths and 3,911,924 recoveries, the centre said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 1,534 new cases, taking its total to 990,395.

Nearly 113.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

