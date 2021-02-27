Russia logs 11,534 new Covid infections

Moscow, Feb 27 : Russia has reported 11,534 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,234,720, the Covid-19 response centre said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 85,743 related deaths and 3,799,406 recoveries from the disease were reported, the centre said.

Moscow recorded 1,825 new coronavirus cases during the same period, bringing the city’s total count to 976,739, Xinhua reported.

To date, more than 110.6 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across Russia.

