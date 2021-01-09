Russia logs 23,309 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Jan 10 : Russia recorded 23,309 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 23,652 a day earlier, the country’s Covid-19 response center said.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,379,103, including 61,381 deaths and 2,754,809 recoveries, the center said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 4,900 new cases over the past day, taking the city’s total caseload to 853,352.

Over 93.2 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.