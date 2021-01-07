Russia logs 23,541 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Jan 8 : Russia recorded 23,541 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,217 a day earlier, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said on Thursday.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 33,32,142, including 60,457 deaths and 27,09,452 recoveries, the centre said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 4,871 new cases over the past day, taking the city’s total caseload to 8,43,425, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 92.6 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

