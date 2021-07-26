Russia marks Navy’s 325th anniversary, Iranian ship joins in

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 26th July 2021 3:24 pm IST
Russia marks Navy's 325th anniversary, Iranian ship joins in
St.Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, arrive to attend the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. AP/PTI

Moscow: Russia marked the 325th anniversary of the founding of its navy with ship parades at major ports on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main parade of more than 50 vessels in St. Petersburg, which included ships from the navies of Iran, Pakistan and India.

The Iranian frigate Sahand, which sailed down the Neva River in the parade, and the sea-based vessel Makran attracted attention from naval observers due to their unusually long voyages to Russia.

Parades also took place in the Russian naval bases of Severomorsk, Caspiisk, Baltiisk, Sevastopol, Vladivostok and at the Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria.

    St.Petersburg: Iranian frigate “Sahand” of the Southern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy takes part in the military parade during celebrations for Navy Day, in Kronshtadt outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
  • St.Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to spectators as he leaves the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. AP/PTI

