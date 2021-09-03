Russia not interested in Afghanistan’s disintegration, says Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan as there will be “no one to talk to”.

Putin also stressed that many radical forces are present in Afghanistan apart from the Taliban, reported Sputnik.

“The Taliban movement is not homogeneous, although it mostly consists of Pashtun tribes … Representatives of many other organizations, including radical ones such as the Islamic State [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia], are present in Afghanistan. Many people, including radicals, were released from prisons. Russia is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan. If it happens, there will be no one to talk to … The sooner the Taliban join the so-called family of civilized peoples, the easier it will be to communicate, have influence and ask questions,” Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Earlier in a resolution on Afghanistan was passed by the United Nations Security Council. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution.

According to informed sources, “The resolution has unequivocally conveyed that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter, train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist acts.”