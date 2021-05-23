Russia records 8,709 new Covid cases

By IANS|   Published: 23rd May 2021 5:30 am IST
Moscow, May 23 : Russia confirmed 8,709 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,992,554, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 386 to 118,125 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 9,345 to 4,610,465, Xinhua reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,653 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,154,115.

So far, over 135.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

