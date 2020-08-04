Russia records lowest COVID-19 cases since April

Moscow: Russia recorded 5,159 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the lowest daily figure since April 23, authorities said on Tuesday

The new cases took the overall caseload to 861,423, the fourth highest in the world, reports TASS News Agency.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis centre, the number was the lowest since April 23, when 4,774 cases were identified.

The daily growth rate is 0.6 per cent.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 144 to 14,351, while the recoveries stood at 661,471.

Source: IANS