Russia registers 26,402 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 2 : Russia confirmed 26,402 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 2,322,056, the federal response centre said on Tuesday.

Many of Russia’s new infections have been reported in Moscow, with 6,524 new cases in the past day, raising the cumulative count for the capital to 612,248, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 40,464 people have died in Russia from the disease with a record number of 569 deaths registered over the past day.

The number of recoveries increased by 24,763 to 1,803,467.

Russia currently ranks fourth globally and first in Europe for the total number of infections.

The country has so far conducted more than 76.7 million tests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.