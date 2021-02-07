Russia registers 28 ceasefire violations in Syria over past day

Moscow: The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 28 facts of opening fire (19 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-15, Latakia-4, Hama-4, Aleppo-5. The Turkish part of the representation stated 19 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed – 0),” the Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Ministry has noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out one humanitarian action in the last 24 hours, delivering 375 food kits to the residents of the Aleppo province.

A further 73 Syrian refugees, including 22 women and 37 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin, adding that 522 refugees returned to places of permanent residence.

Source: ANI