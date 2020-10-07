Russia reports 11,115 new Covid cases

Moscow, Oct 7 : Russia registered 11,115 new Covid-19 cases, close to its all-time high of 11,656 recorded in May, health officials said on Wednesday.

Russia’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,248,619, including 21,865 deaths and 995,275 recoveries, officials added.

Moscow has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections, tallying 3,229 new cases over the past day, bringing the city’s total to 314,788.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people gathered in large groups during the summer holiday season.

Source: IANS

