Russia reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases

Moscow: Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the first time the country’s daily tally reached five figures.

More than half of the 10,633 new cases reported were in Moscow, where concern is rising about whether the capital’s medical facilities will be overwhelmed.

Russia has recorded more than 134,000 coronavirus infections overall and 1,420 deaths.

Source: AP

