Russia reports new daily record of confirmed Covid cases

Moscow, Nov 5 : Russia registered 19,768 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, setting a new all-time high as the pandemic resurges, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said on Wednesday.

Russia’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,693,454, including 29,217 deaths and 1,266,931 recoveries, the centre said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow reported the most new cases with 5,826 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 445,181, the centre said.

So far, more than 62.4 million tests have been conducted in the country.

Source: IANS

