Russia reports one-day high of 20,582 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 7 : Russia has confirmed a record number of 20,582 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,733,440, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 378 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 29,887, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 6,253 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 456,689, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,296,124 people have recovered, including 16,955 over the past day.

So far, over 63.5 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.