Russia reports one-day high of 22,702 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 15 : Russia has confirmed a record number of 22,702 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 19,03,253, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, 391 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 32,834, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 6,427 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 503,943, the response centre said.

According to the statement, 1,425,529 people have recovered, including 18,626 over the past day.

So far, over 67.9 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.