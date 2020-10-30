Russia reports record daily increase in COVID-19 infections

Moscow, Oct 31 : Russia registered a record daily increase of 18,283 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 response center said.

Russia has by now reported a total of 1,599,976 cases with 27,656 deaths and 1,200,560 recoveries, the center said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow has seen a spike in infections, tallying 5,268 more cases to bring the citywide count to 419,196.

Russia, like many other European countries, has been witnessing a surge in cases since the start of fall.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.