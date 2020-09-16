Russia to sell its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V ‘to India’s Dr. Reddy’s Lab

Moscow: The first clinical trial and distribution of ‘Sputnik V’ Russian-developed COVID-19 vaccine in India would be undertaken by Dr. Reddy Labarotary, Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (RSWF) declared on Wednesday. RSWF declared that it would supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) added that it had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and the distribution of the vaccine with the Indian firm.

“On regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic,” said a statement from the fund.

However, the vaccine delivery would begin in late 2020, after the completion of all its successful trials and registration by the Indian authorities.

Further, the report added “The agreement between RDIF and Dr. Reddy’s reflects the growing awareness of countries and organisations to have a diversified anti-COVID vaccine portfolio to protect their populations,” RDIF added.