Russia to sell its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V ‘to India’s Dr. Reddy’s Lab

By Nihad Amani Published: 16th September 2020 4:26 pm IST
Moscow : A shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is shown before its use in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Russian health authorities have launched advanced trials of the vaccine among 40,000 volunteers, a randomized, placebo-controlled study. AP/PTI(AP15-09-2020_000266B)

Moscow: The first clinical trial and distribution of  ‘Sputnik V’ Russian-developed COVID-19 vaccine in India would be undertaken by Dr. Reddy Labarotary, Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (RSWF) declared on Wednesday. RSWF declared that it would supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) added that it had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and the distribution of the vaccine with the Indian firm.

READ:  CM makes big announcement: Registration of Waqf lands stopped

“On regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic,” said a statement from the fund.

However, the vaccine delivery would begin in late 2020, after the completion of all its successful trials and registration by the Indian authorities.

Further, the report added “The agreement between RDIF and Dr. Reddy’s reflects the growing awareness of countries and organisations to have a diversified anti-COVID vaccine portfolio to protect their populations,” RDIF added.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close