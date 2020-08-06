Russia to ship pipe spools for Kudankulam’s main coolant pipeline

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 7th August 2020 3:00 am IST
Russia to ship pipe spools for Kudankulam's main coolant pipeline

Chennai, Aug 6 : Russia’s integrated nuclear power company, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, on Thursday said it has started shipping pipe spools of the main coolant pipeline (MCP) for the fourth 1,000 MW atomic power plant unit at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Rosatom said an MCP set comprises 16 pipe spools. The total weight of the shipment is more than 347 tons, and the net weight is about 253.5 tons.

“During the month of August, the entire set will be shipped from Petrozavodsk to Saint Petersburg sea port, via motor transport, for loading onto a ship,” it said.

The distance from Petrozavodsk in Russia to the construction site of Kudankulam is about 10,000 km.

The main coolant pipeline, 850 mm in diameter and 146 m long, connects basic equipment of the nuclear power plant’s primary circuit, such as reactor, steam generators and reactor coolant pumps.

The MCP has been designed for coolant circulation at a temperature of up to 320 degrees Celsius and at a high pressure of about 160 atm.

India’s atomic power company, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building four more plants – Units 3,4,5 and 6 – of 1,000 MW each in Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district.

The first two units of similar power generation capacity had gone on stream long back.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close