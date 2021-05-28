Russian court fines Twitter for failure to remove illegal content

Updated: 28th May 2021
Moscow, May 28 : A local court on Thursday fined Twitter 19 million rubles (about $259,000) for its failure to remove banned content, including calls for unauthorised protests, increasing fines on the company to 27.9 million rubles ($380,000).

Twitter was fined 8.9 million rubles (121,000 dollars) in early April for the same offense, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court fined Facebook and Google on similar charges.

