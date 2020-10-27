Russian FM self-isolating after coronavirus patient contact

News Desk 1Published: 28th October 2020 5:22 am IST

Moscow, Oct 28 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has the coronavirus, the Sputnik news agency reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Because of the contact with a person who has COVID-19, Sergei Lavrov will self-isolate. Visits and meetings that were planned will be postponed,” the ministry said, according to the report, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Lavrov is feeling well, it added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

