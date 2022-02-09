Russian, Iranian FMs discuss JCPOA revival as negotiations resume in Vienna

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian agreed in a telephone conversation on the urgent need to fully restore the Iran nuclear deal.

They discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) amid the ongoing talks in Vienna over the landmark deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said in a statement.

The Ministers expressed support for a quick revival of the JCPOA in its original form, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lavrov and Amir Abdollahian also exchanged views on the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow, and reassured their readiness to foster cooperation in a wide range of fields.

Talks on the revival of the JCPOA resumed in Vienna on Tuesday.

The current eighth round of negotiations will focus on discussing “the prospect of a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” according to a statement published by the European External Action Service.