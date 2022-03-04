Russian TV channels being broadcast after seizing TV tower in Ukraine cities

New Delhi: Russian forces have seized control of the TV tower in Melitopol and have begun broadcasting Russian TV channels.

Citing City Council and sources in Ukraine’s Security Service, Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration said, “Russian troops surrounded the Melitopol TV tower. It is under their control.”

Sources in Ukraine’s Security Service reported that the Russian forces have installed their equipment in the TV tower and are already broadcasting Russian TV channels, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

In Kherson, Russian forces have started broadcasting 24 Russian TV channels and three radio channels using the T2 tuner system.

The only local TV channel working in the city is UA: Kherson, which is broadcasting the Ukrainian nationwide information marathon. Other regional channels are not currently operating. The situation is similar in other districts of the region.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Russian forces are planning to hold a fake rally in favour of uniting the Kherson region with Crimea, with the participation of alleged “locals” brought from Crimea.

Locals report that there is currently no mobile service in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson and in the Kherson Region, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

The mobile network in the region as well as the city of Kherson is also not working. At least several people across the region report that their phones are not working.

The Kherson Regional Council confirmed that the Russian occupying forces have turned off Kyivstar and Vodafone networks across the whole region.