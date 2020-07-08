Russia’s coronavirus count crosses 7 lakh mark

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020
Moscow: Russia has recorded 6,562 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with the total reaching 7,00,792, the response center said Wednesday.

“In the last 24 hours, 6,562 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions, including 1,812 (27.6 percent) without symptoms,” the center said.

There have been no new cases in the city of Sevastopol. Moscow and surrounding regions continue to show the lowest case count increase rate.

Russia has recorded 173 deaths of patients with the coronavirus in 24 hours, which brings the total to 10,667.

