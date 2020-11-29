Russia’s Covid-19 caseload tops 2.2 million

Moscow, Nov 29 : Russia overall coronavirus caseload increased to 2,269,316 on Sunday after the country reported 26,683 new confirmed infections in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities.

The country’s Covid-19 response centre said that in the same period, there were 459 new fatalities which increased the death toll to 39,527, reports Xinhua news agency.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 6,798 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 599,213, the response centre said.

According to the statement, 1,761,457 people have recovered, including 21,987 over the past day.

So far, over 75.9 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.