Russia’s Covid-19 cases top 3 mn

Moscow, Dec 26 : Russia registered 29,258 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,021,964, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 567 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 54,226, Xinhua news agency quoted the centre as saying.

It added that 2,426,439 people have recovered so far, including 28,185 in the past 24 hours.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 7,480 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 779,584.

Over 88.6 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.