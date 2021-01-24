Russia’s Covid-19 cases up 21,127 to 37,19,400

By IANS|   Published: 25th January 2021 4:03 am IST
Moscow, Jan 25 : Russia has registered 21,127 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 37,19,400, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said in a statement on Sunday.

It said that 491 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 69,462, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, 31,31,760 people have so far recovered, including 22,445 recoveries reported over the past day.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 3,069 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 9,13,126, the response centre said.

