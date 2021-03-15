Russia’s Covid-19 cases up 9,437 to 4,400,045

By IANS|   Published: 16th March 2021 2:49 am IST
Moscow, March 15 : Russia registered 9,437 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,400,045, the country’s Covid-19 response center said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, another 404 deaths were reported, taking the country’s death toll to 92,494, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, 4,003,576 people have recovered, including 8,447 over the past day.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 1,353 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,001,747.

So far, over 115.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

