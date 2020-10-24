Russia’s Covid cases near 1.5 mn

Moscow, Oct 24 : Russia reported 16,521 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the record high of 17,340 a day earlier, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said on Saturday.

Russia’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,497,167, including 25,821 deaths and 1,130,818 recoveries, the centre said in a statement.

Moscow has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections, tallying 4,453 new cases over the past day, bringing the city’s total to 391,361, Xinhua reported.

Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people resumed gathering in large groups.

