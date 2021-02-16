Russia’s daily Covid cases reach new low in months

Moscow, Feb 16 : Russia registered 13,233 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since October 10, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,099,323, with 80,979 deaths and 3,624,663 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 1,409 new cases, down from 1,818 the previous day, taking the city’s total to 959,405.

More than 107.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

