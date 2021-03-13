Rutuja-Emily win ITF WTT Cup doubles tennis title

By IANS|   Updated: 13th March 2021 11:01 pm IST
Pune, March 13 : Top seeds Rutuja Bhosale of India and Emily Webley Smith of Great Britain won the doubles title of the $25,000 ITF WTT Cup tennis championships here on Saturday.

In the doubles final, Rutuja and Emily trounced second seeds Riya Bhatia of India and Miriam Bianca Bulgaru of Romania 6-2, 7-5.

Rutuja and Emily won 50 WTA points and $1,437 (Rs.1,05,000) while the runner-up had to be content with 30 WTA points and $719 (Rs. 52000). The pair had earlier won an event in Jodhpur in February last year just before the lockdown was imposed. Rutuja will move into the top 200 in the doubles.

Results:

Doubles final: Rutuja Bhosale (India)/Emily Webley-Smith (Great Britain) [1] bt Riya Bhatia (India) [2]/Miriam Bianca Bulgaru (Romania) 6-2, 7-5

