Ryan Reynolds to star in, co-write Netflix comedy ‘Upstate’

By Neha Published: 26th August 2020 9:59 pm IST
Ryan Reynolds

Washington D.C.: ‘Deadpool’ actor Ryan Reynolds is all set to team up with John August to co-write and executive produce the Netflix feature, ‘Upstate,’ in which he will also be acting.

According to Variety, Reynolds is executive producing the comedy feature through his banner Maximum Effort.

August and Reynolds had earlier collaborated on the 2007 sci-fi thriller ‘The Nines’ which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. August had directed the thriller from his own script.

Reynolds worked with Netflix on the action film ‘6 Underground’, and has also been shooting for ‘Red Notice’ with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

He will also be seen in Lionsgate’s next ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ with Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek.

Source: ANI
