Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries can withdraw amount at post office ATMs free of cost

Hyderabad: The postal department on Friday said that the beneficiaries of the Telangana government’s Rythu Bandhu program can withdraw cash from the micro ATMs free of cost.

In a release, the department said that an amount of Rs 169 crore was distributed through postal micro ATMs during the 2020-21 Rabi Rythu Bandhu season to about 1.73 lakh farmers.

For 2021-22 Kharif season, it said that it has arranged micro ATM services at 5794 post offices in the state for making cash payments to farmers.

Micro ATM services can be availed by farmers having Aadhar linked accounts of any bank from village post offices, the release said, adding that it would be very useful to the farmers who are not in a position to visit bank branches/fixed ATMs for withdrawal of Rythu Bandhu money during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

For using the services, the farmer can visit the nearest post office with his/her Aadhar Card and mobile, linked to any Bank account, and withdraw cash by impressing finger print and informing the OTP received on his/her registered mobile number to the postmaster.

Micro ATM service is free of cost and is convenient to all farmers during the pandemic. Farmers are requested to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior while taking cash at postal Micro ATMs, the release added.