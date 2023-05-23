Rythu Bandhu extended to podu land farmers, Telangana govt announces

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday resolved to give Rythu Bandu aid to podu land farmers in a major move aimed at providing crop investment help to tribal farmers in the state.

State chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials at a high-level review meeting held at the BR Ambedkar Telangana state Secretariat here to expedite the issuance of pattas for podu lands for tribal farmers and to schedule the patta distribution from June 24 to 30.

The Chief Minister stated unequivocally that he will personally launch the patta distribution project and oversee its execution, a press release informed.

The names of the new beneficiaries who have been given pattas for podu land will be added to the list of tribal farmers who have received Rythu Bandhu through the RoFR.

The amount of support to be provided to them would be comparable to that provided to others under Rythu Bandu thus far, it further said.

The chief minister further said that the government would create bank accounts in the names of the recipients to ensure that the assistance is transferred directly to them without the participation of any third parties.

He asked Tribal Welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod to ensure that the new beneficiaries’ information was forwarded to the appropriate officials so that bank accounts could be created as soon as possible.

గిరిజనులకు పోడు భూముల పట్టాల పంపిణీ:



జూన్ 24 నుంచి 30 వరకు గిరిజన సోదరులకు పోడు భూముల పట్టాల పంపిణీ కార్యక్రమం నిర్వహించాలని ముఖ్యమంత్రి కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు నిర్ణయించారు. నూతనంగా పోడు పట్టాలు పొందిన గిరిజనుల వివరాలు సేకరించి రైతుబంధు వర్తింపచేయాలని అధికారులను సీఎం ఆదేశించారు.… — BRS Party (@BRSparty) May 23, 2023

Further, the chief minister directed chief secretary A Santhi Kumari to convene a meeting of district collectors on May 25 to examine the preparatory arrangements and activities to be carried out as part of the 21-day festivities commemorating the state’s creation.

The summit would also include ministers and district superintendents of police. The Chief Minister, who had previously decided to offer home sites to deserving impoverished people as part of the festivities, asked officials to locate suitable government property in the villages for the purpose.

He wanted the Gruhalakshmi scheme’s implementation mechanisms to be finalised as soon as possible. He stated that the programme will begin in July.

In addition, Chandrashekhar Rao asked the chief secretary to prepare plans for the continuation of Dalit Bandhu in July. The meeting also went over plans for the chief minister to lay the groundwork for the 2000-bed super speciality hospital as part of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) development programme on June 14.