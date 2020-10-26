S.Korea reports 119 new Covid-19 cases as clusters emerge

News Desk 1Published: 26th October 2020 2:45 pm IST
Seoul, Oct 26 : South Korea on Monday reported 119 new Covid-19 cases, as clusters, especially at nursing facilities and gatherings, have continued to emerge in the greater Seoul area, according to health authorities.

Monday’s figure has increased the country’s overall caseload to 25,955, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) as saying in its latest update.

It marked a sharp rise from 61 cases reported on Sunday and 77 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

The agency attributed the latest spike to the rising number of cluster infections at medical facilities, such as nursing homes, and family and small gatherings in the greater Seoul area.

South Korea also added 25 imported cases, including three from India.

With no additional fatalities, the death toll remained at 457.

