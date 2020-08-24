S.Korea reports 266 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Aug 24 : South Korea reported 266 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 17,665.

Monday was the fourth consecutive day that the daily caseload fell below 300, but it grew in triple digits for 11 straight days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 11 days reached 2,895 due to a surge in cases in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

The infections were traceable to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and the massive rally held in the capital city on August 15 by conservative voters and politicians.

Of the new cases, 97 were from Seoul and 84 from Gyeonggi province.

Eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,734.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 309. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 per cent.

A total of 19 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 14,219.

The total recovery rate was 80.49 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.80 million people.

