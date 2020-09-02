S.Korea reports 267 new Covid-19 cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 2nd September 2020 2:17 pm IST
S.Korea reports 267 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Sep 2 : South Korea reported 267 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 20,449.

The daily caseload stayed below 300 for four days, but it has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 20 days reached 5,679 due to the infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services a massive rally held on August 15.

Of the new cases, 98 were Seoul residents 79 from Gyeonggi province and 14 imported.

Two more deaths were reported, taking the death toll at 326.

READ:  Bihar polls: CM may face former PMC chief after rift in 2019

The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.98 million people.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close