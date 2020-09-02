S.Korea reports 267 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Sep 2 : South Korea reported 267 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 20,449.

The daily caseload stayed below 300 for four days, but it has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 20 days reached 5,679 due to the infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services a massive rally held on August 15.

Of the new cases, 98 were Seoul residents 79 from Gyeonggi province and 14 imported.

Two more deaths were reported, taking the death toll at 326.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.98 million people.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.