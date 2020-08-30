S.Korea reports 299 new Covid-19 cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 12:14 pm IST
Seoul, Aug 30 : South Korea reported 299 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 19,699.

The daily caseload fell below 300 in five days, but it has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 17 days reached 4,929 owing to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 114 were Seoul residents, 77 from Gyeonggi province, while 16 were imported.

With two new coronavirus fatalities, the nationwide death toll increased to 323.

The fatality rate currently stood at 1.64 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.92 million people.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

