S Korea reports 386 more COVID-19 cases, 30,403 in total

Seoul: South Korea reported 386 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 30,403.

The daily caseload has stayed above 300 for four straight days, growing in triple digits for 14 days due to the continued small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 154 were Seoul residents, and 86 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,380.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 503. The total fatality rate stood at 1.65 percent.

A total of 102 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 26,365. The total recovery rate was 86.72 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.89 million people, among whom 2,814,998 tested negative for the virus, and 51,345 are being checked.

Source: ANI