S.Korea reports 64 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Oct 4 : South Korea reported 64 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day that the count has remained below 100, taking the overall tally to 24,091, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Sunday’s figure marked a slight decrease from 75 cases reported on Saturday and a rise from 63 identified the day before, reports Yonhap News Agency.

After daily infections hit 133 on September 30, they have again plunged to double-digit figures.

But authorities were concerned over a spike in cases as Sunday markedthe end of the extended Chuseok autumn holiday that began on September 22.

Millions of people travelled across the country to meet their family members and relatives over the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving.

Health authorities designated Monday to October 10 as a special two-week period for heightened virus curbs amid concerns of a resurgence.

Also on Sunday, there was one new Covid-19 fatality which increased the death toll to 421.

