S.Korea reports 808 more Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Dec 28 : South Korea reported 808 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 57,680.

The daily caseload stayed below 1,000 for two straight days amid the fewer tests over the weekend, reports Xinhua news agency.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 for 51 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi provincem as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 297 were Seoul residents and 188 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-one were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,318.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 819.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.42 per cent.

A total of 228 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 39,268. The total recovery rate was 68.08 percent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 4.03 million people, among whom 3,810,749 tested negative for the virus and 169,878 are being checked.

