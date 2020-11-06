S.Korea urges resumption of US-N.Korea talks

Seoul, Nov 6 : During a virtual session with his American and Japanese counterparts, a top South Korean security official on Friday called for the resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang, according to the Presidential Office in Seoul.

The session was attended by Suh Hoon, Director of National Security at the Presidential Office, and his Robert O’Brien (US) and Shigeru Kitamura (Japan), Yonhap News Agency reported.

According to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok, the three officials discussed denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, establishing permanent peace in the region and other security-related issues.

They exchanged assessments of the recent security conditions on the Peninsula and talked about ways for “engaging with North Korea” to restart dialogue, Kang said.

“In particular, our side emphasized that efforts for North Korea-US dialogue should be resumed at an early date, as the US presidential election has finished,” he added.

The three parties also agreed to strengthen cooperation and international solidarity for the development and supply of Covid-19 vaccines and treatment.

Source: IANS

