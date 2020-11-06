S.Korea urges resumption of US-N.Korea talks

News Desk 1Updated: 6th November 2020 12:41 pm IST
S.Korea urges resumption of US-N.Korea talks

Seoul, Nov 6 : During a virtual session with his American and Japanese counterparts, a top South Korean security official on Friday called for the resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang, according to the Presidential Office in Seoul.

The session was attended by Suh Hoon, Director of National Security at the Presidential Office, and his Robert O’Brien (US) and Shigeru Kitamura (Japan), Yonhap News Agency reported.

According to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok, the three officials discussed denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, establishing permanent peace in the region and other security-related issues.

They exchanged assessments of the recent security conditions on the Peninsula and talked about ways for “engaging with North Korea” to restart dialogue, Kang said.

READ:  Abhay Deol shares what happens when he waits in vanity van for too long

“In particular, our side emphasized that efforts for North Korea-US dialogue should be resumed at an early date, as the US presidential election has finished,” he added.

The three parties also agreed to strengthen cooperation and international solidarity for the development and supply of Covid-19 vaccines and treatment.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 6th November 2020 12:41 pm IST
Back to top button