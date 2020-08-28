S.Korea, US wrap up combined military exercise

Seoul, Aug 28 : South Korea and the US on Friday wrapped up their two-week summertime combined military exercise staged in a scaled-back manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT) began on August 18 as the first major exercise between the two countries this year after they called off their annual springtime exercise due to the global health crisis, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The first part of the exercise, which ran until August 22, focused on how to defend the South against an invasion by North Korea, and the second part from Monday to Friday was based on a scenario of launching a counter-attack in response, according to the officials.

The exercise was pushed back two days behind schedule, after a South Korean Army officer who was supposed to take part in the exercise tested positive for the coronavirus.

This time, North Korea has not made any official responses to the combined exercise, though it has long lashed out at the joint program, claiming that it is a rehearsal for Pyongyang’s invasion.

No additional major combine exercises are scheduled for this year between Seoul and Washington, except for small-scale ones between or among units, the officials added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.