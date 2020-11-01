S.Korean PM announces new 5-level social distancing scheme

Seoul, Nov 1 : South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Sunday announced a new social distancing scheme based on five levels instead of three, as the reported triple-digit new case numbers for the fifth consecutive day.

“We are trying to improve effectiveness by reconstructing antivirus measures in a tailored fashion,” Yonhap news Agency quoted Chung as saying said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

The premier said that under the new scheme facilities will be grouped into “priority” and “regular” sites in terms of the application of anti-virus rules.

Meanwhile, mask wearing and other key rules that were previously mandatory only at “high-risk” facilities will now apply to all facilities.

The previous three-tier social distancing measures were eased on October 12.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 124 new case, which increased the overall tally to 26,635, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The death toll increased to 466, after two new fatalities were reported on Sunday.

