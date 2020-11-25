S. Korean President to receive Chinese FM at Cheong Wa Dae

Seoul, Nov 25 : South Korean President Moon Jae-in will receive Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday to discuss geopolitical issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula and other agenda items involving the two countries, Moon’s office said on Wednesday.

Wang is set to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday for talks with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and other top officials as US President-elect Joe Biden envisions solidifying America’s democratic alliances to reassert its global leadership, Yonhap news agency reported.

Cheong Wa Dae said Wang will pay a visit to Moon at the presidential office on Thursday afternoon. The meeting will be their first since Wang paid a visit to Moon in December of last year.

The two are expected to cover a broad range of topics, including the countries’ efforts to arrange a visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Seoul’s push to host a trilateral summit among the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan.

Other topics involving the Seoul-Beijing relationship, including the latest developments surrounding the Korean Peninsula and the US-China relationship, are also expected to be discussed.

South Korea and China are hoping to arrange Xi’s visit as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes. Beijing also hopes to realize Xi’s visit to South Korea within the year.

Wang may also explain to Moon China’s position on the country’s tension with the US, amid an ongoing power transfer in Washington following Biden’s US presidential election victory

The Chinese foreign minister is also expected to meet other government and ruling party figures, including former Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan, presidential security adviser Moon Chung-in and Rep. Song Young-gil, chairman of the National Assembly’s foreign affairs committee.

Wang was initially expected to visit Seoul last month, but he apparently delayed his trip, presumably due to a key Communist Party meeting late last month and the US presidential election.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.