S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain on life-support

Hyderabad: Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, continues to remain on life-support, the hospital medical bulletin read. However, it also mentions that his health is stable.

The bulletin states, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MDM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.”

The 74-year old singer was admitted into MGM Hospitals on August 5. He went live on Facebook to announce, rather optimistically, that he only has mild symptoms of the virus and is admitted into the hospital only for the safety of other family members.

Rumors spread regarding his further worsening of health on Friday evening. SP Charan, son of the singer refuted all of them by stating “Dear Media friends and Film fraternity members, thanks a lot for all your concern and enquiries about my father’s health. He is in ICU under ventilation. His condition is stable. Don’t believe rumors. We will keep you updated about his progress regularly. Thanks again.”

Musicians, actors and other personalities wished for his speedy recovery on social media. A picture of the hospitalized singer on life-support also went viral.