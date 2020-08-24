S P Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for COVID-19, condition stable

Hyderabad: Eminent playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Chennai’s MGM Hospital tested negative, informed his son S P Charan on Monday. He also clarified that his health condition is stable.

Charan also thanked everyone for continuous support and prayers for his father. More details about his health condition are awaited.

SPB had announced on August 5 that he had contracted COVID-19. He went live on Facebook to announce, rather optimistically, that he only had mild symptoms of the virus and was admitted into the hospital only for the safety of other family members. On August 14, the hospital announced that the veteran singer suffered a setback in his health.

According to the latest hospital bulletin on August 22, the singer was on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).