SA fast bowler Rabada cleared to play, included in Test squad

Johannesburg, Dec 28 : South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared of the right adductor muscle strain injury which saw him ruled out of the Betway One-day International series against England last month, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.

Rabada will join the Test squad, which is currently in Day Three of the first Betway Test match against Sri Lanka starting Monday.

The 25-year-old bowler has successfully gone through all the Covid-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment entry protocols and is expected to enter the BSE before the start of the second session on Monday, said CSA.

The series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

South African Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Raynard van Tonder (VKB Knights)

Schedule – South Africa vs Sri Lanka:

December 26-30: 1st Test match (WTC), SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-07: 2nd Test match (WTC), Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

